Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ANEB opened at $4.01 on Friday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose.

