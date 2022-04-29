Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGPIF opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.
About Anglo Pacific Group
