Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPIF opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

