ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

ANIP stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,172,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 284,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 220,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 424,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 144,533 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

