Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love acquired 60,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,307.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Annexon by 5.6% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 48.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 10.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Annexon by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Annexon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANNX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. Annexon has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Annexon will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

