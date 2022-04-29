Antelope Enterprise (AEHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd.

AEHL stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Antelope Enterprise has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

