Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

APLS opened at $44.87 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,117,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 602,591 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,399 shares of company stock worth $2,227,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.