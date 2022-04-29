Apollo Medical (AMEH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Apollo Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $133.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMEH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,979,000 after purchasing an additional 93,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

