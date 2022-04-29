Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Apple has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apple to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.81. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.07.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.