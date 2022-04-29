Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Apple stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. Apple has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.07.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

