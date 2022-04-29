Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $104.98 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.04.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

