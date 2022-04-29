Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

AIT opened at $104.98 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,861,000 after acquiring an additional 124,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 58.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

