Aptinyx (APTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aptinyx (NASDAQ: APTX):

4/22/2022 – Aptinyx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

4/21/2022 – Aptinyx had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $10.00 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Aptinyx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

4/14/2022 – Aptinyx had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Aptinyx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Aptinyx had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Aptinyx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $6.00.

4/7/2022 – Aptinyx was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/25/2022 – Aptinyx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

APTX stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Aptinyx Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Aptinyx by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

