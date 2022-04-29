Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ABR opened at $17.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 38.20 and a quick ratio of 38.20. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

