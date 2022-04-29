Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. 10,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.67. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2,347.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,121,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 625,543 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

