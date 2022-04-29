Ardelyx (ARDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 153.40%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ardelyx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $0.85 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 76,279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

