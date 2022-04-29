Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the March 31st total of 160,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:AAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,480. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Ares Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.90.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.