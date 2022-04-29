Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Ares Management has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Ares Management has a payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ares Management to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Shares of ARES opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,520 shares of company stock worth $21,408,641 in the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ares Management by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ares Management by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

