Ares Management Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Ares Management has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Ares Management has a dividend payout ratio of 59.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ares Management to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

ARES stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

In other news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,520 shares of company stock valued at $21,408,641 in the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

