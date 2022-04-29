argenx (ARGX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect argenx to post earnings of ($5.08) per share for the quarter.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.88) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.87 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 75.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $-21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $287.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.56. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $356.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in argenx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in argenx by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in argenx by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($365.59) to €350.00 ($376.34) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

