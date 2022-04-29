argenx (ARGX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect argenx to post earnings of ($5.08) per share for the quarter.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.88) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.87 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 75.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $-21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-17 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of argenx stock opened at $287.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.56. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $356.78.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($365.59) to €350.00 ($376.34) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.
About argenx (Get Rating)
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.