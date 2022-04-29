Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Argus Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Get Argus Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Argus Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Argus Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.