Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the March 31st total of 913,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of ARHS stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $14.95.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,169,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
