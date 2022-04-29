Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the March 31st total of 913,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,169,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

