ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Announces Earnings Results

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

ARR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.35. 30,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $705.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 923.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ARR. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

