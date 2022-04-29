ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $7.49 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $719.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.02%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 923.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,884,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,827,000 after buying an additional 1,209,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,312,000 after buying an additional 496,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 234,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 121,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

