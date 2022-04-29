Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.11.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $50,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after buying an additional 352,696 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,269,000 after buying an additional 306,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

AWI opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $85.19 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

