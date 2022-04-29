ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGNGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. ASGN updated its Q2 guidance to $1.56-1.63 EPS.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $131.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

