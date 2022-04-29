ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGNGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. ASGN updated its Q2 guidance to $1.56-1.63 EPS.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

