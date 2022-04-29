Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,579. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

In related news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

