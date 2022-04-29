Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Associated British Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated British Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Grupo Santander cut Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,367.50.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

