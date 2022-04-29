Astra Space (ASTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th.
Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Astra Space to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ ASTR opened at $3.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.
ASTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.
