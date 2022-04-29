Astra Space (ASTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Astra Space to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Astra Space alerts:

NASDAQ ASTR opened at $3.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Astra Space during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

ASTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

About Astra Space (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.