Astronics (ATRO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Astronics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Astronics stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.75. Astronics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Astronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
