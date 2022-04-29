Astronics (ATRO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Astronics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Astronics stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.75. Astronics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Astronics by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Astronics by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,359 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Astronics by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 30,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Astronics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

