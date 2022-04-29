Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.36). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 164,961 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 126,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

