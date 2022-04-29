Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. Atlas has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $16.49.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. Atlas’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

