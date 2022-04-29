Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.58.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $259.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of -122.63 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $207.83 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.49.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

