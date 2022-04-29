ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

ATN International stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -46.90%.

ATNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ATN International by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ATN International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ATN International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

