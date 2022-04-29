AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Given New €11.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGFGet Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.44) to €11.60 ($12.47) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on AUTO1 Group from €42.40 ($45.59) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AUTO1 Group from €41.00 ($44.09) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of ATOGF opened at $11.10 on Friday. AUTO1 Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60.

About AUTO1 Group (Get Rating)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

