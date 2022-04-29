AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Given New €11.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.44) to €11.60 ($12.47) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on AUTO1 Group from €42.40 ($45.59) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AUTO1 Group from €41.00 ($44.09) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of ATOGF opened at $11.10 on Friday. AUTO1 Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

