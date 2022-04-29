AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. The business had revenue of $17.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AVEO opened at $5.26 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $181.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVEO. StockNews.com began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 198,693 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.