AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

