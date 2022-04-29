Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s previous close.

AX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.