Ayro (AYRO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 39.53% and a negative net margin of 1,232.95%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.
AYRO opened at $1.04 on Friday. Ayro has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.
Ayro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
