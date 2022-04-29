Ayro (AYRO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 39.53% and a negative net margin of 1,232.95%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Get Ayro alerts:

AYRO opened at $1.04 on Friday. Ayro has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ayro by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ayro by 1,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ayro by 819.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 123,181 shares in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.