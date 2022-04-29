Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in April

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of AZIHY stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Azimut has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $53.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.
Azimut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azimut (AZIHY)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.