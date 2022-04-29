Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in April

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of AZIHY stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Azimut has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $53.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

Get Azimut alerts:

Azimut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life and third party insurances, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning, and fund and asset management services; order receipt and transmission activities; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, private equity and debt funds, and various other investment plans, as well as placement and financial advisory services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.