Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the March 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.05. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.18). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 52.40% and a negative return on equity of 188.15%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

AZYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

