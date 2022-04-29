B. Riley Increases Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $35.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s previous close.

STNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

