B. Riley Lowers AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target to $8.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get AXT alerts:

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. AXT has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 124.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 98.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 95.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.