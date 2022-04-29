B. Riley Trims Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Target Price to $28.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

ILPT opened at $17.47 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

