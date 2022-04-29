B. Riley Trims Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price to $26.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOVA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

