Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLDP opened at $8.43 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after buying an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 678,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 667,064 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,000,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 182,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,272,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 402,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

