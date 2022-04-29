BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in April

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the March 31st total of 315,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.63. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 15.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

