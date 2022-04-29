Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) Insider Ramiro Mato García Ansorena Purchases 50,000 Shares

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) insider Ramiro Mato García Ansorena acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £139,000 ($177,160.34).

Ramiro Mato García Ansorena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ramiro Mato García Ansorena acquired 100,000 shares of Banco Santander stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($354,320.67).

Shares of BNC traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 236.60 ($3.02). 553,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,832. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 205.60 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 302.14 ($3.85). The company has a market capitalization of £40.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 256.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

