Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Up 132.7% in April

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the March 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 726.0 days.

BLMIF opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

