Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Up 132.7% in April

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the March 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 726.0 days.
BLMIF opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.41.
About Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (BLMIF)
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.