Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 130.7% from the March 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.